Plans lodged for 89 new homes at Red Barns Road in Dundalk
A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking permission to build 89 new homes on a site at the Red Barns Road in Dundalk.
Wonderglade Unlimited Company is seeking planning permission to build 89 new homes in a mix of houses and apartments. The proposed development includes 60 houses which comprise 15 two bed, 37 three-bed and eight four bed houses, and 29 apartments in a three storey building, comprising 14 one bed, and 15 two-bed apartments.
A decision is due on the application by 30 May with submissions due by 9 May.
