Prestigious international wins for Dundalk Institute Film & Television students

Dundalk Institute of Technology are absolutely thrilled to report that the phenomenally successful 'High Society', a short film created by third year Film and Television Production students which was created last year on their year-long Film Project module, is continuing to gain traction on the national and international film festival circuit after its recent nomination for the Royal Television Society Student Award in the drama section.

The film recently won the Best Cinematography Award at the Best Istanbul Film Festival, along with being nominated for Best Director and Best Music at the Screen Power Film Festival in the UK.

In addition, it has been selected as a monthly pick at the Rome Prisma Independent Film Awards and is part of the official selection at the Dublin University Film Festival which takes place on the 8th of April.

Shot over six days in multiple locations across county Louth in Spring 2021 and under strict Covid 19 filming protocols, the students overcame huge challenges through the film's production, as all development and pre-production was carried out remotely whilst post-production was completed with a mix of on- campus and remote activity.

Huge congratulations to all cast and crew for their continued success with this short film, a DkIT spokeswoman said.

"These outstanding achievements are a testament to our students and staff's continued dexterity and resilience during such unprecedented times", she continued.

The core team behind the film were Niamh Magee - Writer/Director, Liam Delahunt – Producer, Celine McInerney – DoP, James Hickey​ – Sound, Conor Lewis - Editor, Andrius Rutavicius - Production Design.