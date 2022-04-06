Council refuses rainbow crossing at Square in honour of Dundalk Pride

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District April voiced their disappointment at the response from the Council to a motion from Cllr Maria Doyle, requesting that Louth County Council paint a rainbow crossing at the Market Square in July in honour of Dundalk Pride.

The reply from Director of Operations and Environment Services, Ms Catherine Duff, to Cllr Doyle's motion stated “the Council will not be providing the markings as requested as all crossings are installed utilising solely the standards set out in the Roads Traffic (Signs) Regulations.”

Cllr Doyle speaking at the meeting, said that the response from the Director of Operations was “very short" and that the Council was not giving enough details for its refusal. Cllr Doyle added that councillors put the effort into putting their motions together, including carrying out research, "and we just get a one line response."

"I don't know why other local authorities are able to do this and we're not", she commented, mentioning that Arklow installed their first permanent rainbow crossing back in December, in a main area in the town. "I don't know why Arklow can do it and we can't do it", she added.

Cllr Doyle continued suggesting that at least someone from the council might acknowledge that it would present some difficulties but there may be a work around. "Where there's a will there's a way and to me the responses we sometimes get show that there is no will, so therefore there is no way", she added. She referred to a similar request made by Cllr Joanna Byrne for one in Drogheda, and who was subsequently told that there may be a possibility of providing a rainbow crossing on a road that isn't a main road and commented that if it isn't acceptable in one area, why isn't is acceptable in another.

"Please try and find a will and a way around this", Cllr Doyle asked of the Council, adding, "I am still looking forward to seeing a rainbow crossing somewhere in the centre of Dundalk soon". Cllr Edel Corrigan spoke on the matter saying that if is can take place in other local authorities then it should be able to take place in Dundalk.

Cllr Emma Coffey also commented on the matter, referring to the earlier comment that if there is a will there is a way, suggesting work arounds that might work, and also commented on the briefness of the reply from the Director of Services, saying that there is a mutual respect between the elected members and the Council, but one line replies such as the one received do not help. Before the end of the meeting, Cllr Corrigan spoke again on the matter, voicing her “absolute disappointment” at the lack of engagement around this issue overall in the county. The LGBTQ+ community is a massive part of our community, she added