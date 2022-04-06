PICTURES: Glitz and Glamour at Louth's TY Ball

After a great night at the recent Transition Year Ball held in the Imperial Hotel, the second TY ball of the year took place in Muldoon’s in Ardee.
And our photographer was there on the night to capture the glamour of the big night out.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.