Search

06 Apr 2022

Louth County Council turn down request for Cross Border Greenway Ranger

Dundalk Municipal District April meeting

Louth County Council turn down request for Cross Border Greenway Ranger

Louth County Council turn down request for Cross Border Greenway Ranger

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Cllr Antóin Watters told members at the Dundalk Municipal District April meeting that he was very disappointed at the Council's repsonse to his motion for a Cross Border Greenway Ranger.

Cllr Watters in his motion, called on Louth County Council to “establish a new Cross Border Greenway Ranger in conjunction with Newry Mourne & Down District Council. This new position will oversee the upkeep of the Newry/Omeath/Carlingford Greenway.”
The reply given by Director of Corporate and Emergency Services, Mr Joe McGuinness, was “the Council have no plans to put such a measure in place.”

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor said it was a proactive measure to try and reduce the cost or maintenance of the greenway, which would be environmentally friendly by using an electric vehicle.

Cllr Watters put forward that the recently announced Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme could be a source of funding for the proposed role. He said that it might be considered an area for funding under the tourism and recreation on a cross-border basis, which covers walking routes, mountain bike trails; active travel opportunities and food trails, and asked the Council to look into this funding stream.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media