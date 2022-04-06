Louth County Council turn down request for Cross Border Greenway Ranger
Cllr Antóin Watters told members at the Dundalk Municipal District April meeting that he was very disappointed at the Council's repsonse to his motion for a Cross Border Greenway Ranger.
Cllr Watters in his motion, called on Louth County Council to “establish a new Cross Border Greenway Ranger in conjunction with Newry Mourne & Down District Council. This new position will oversee the upkeep of the Newry/Omeath/Carlingford Greenway.”
The reply given by Director of Corporate and Emergency Services, Mr Joe McGuinness, was “the Council have no plans to put such a measure in place.”
The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor said it was a proactive measure to try and reduce the cost or maintenance of the greenway, which would be environmentally friendly by using an electric vehicle.
Cllr Watters put forward that the recently announced Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme could be a source of funding for the proposed role. He said that it might be considered an area for funding under the tourism and recreation on a cross-border basis, which covers walking routes, mountain bike trails; active travel opportunities and food trails, and asked the Council to look into this funding stream.
