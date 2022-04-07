Castletown Girls' School food appeal for St Patrick's Food Kitchen

6th class pupils at Castletown NS with food they collected
Pupils at Castletown Girls' School organised a Food Appeal for the St. Patrick's Food Kitchen.
There was great work done by 6th Class in Castletown NS over the past few weeks collecting food for St. Patrick's Food Kitchen.
The food collected will go towards family food parcels and daily dinners for those in need.
"Thanks to the whole School Community for the very generous response", a spokeswoman for Castletown Girls' School said.
