Search

07 Apr 2022

Glen Emmets coast to easy victory in Kevin Mullen Shield Final

James Butler Glen Emmets

Peter Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Louth County Board presenting the Kevin Mullen Shield to James Butler, Captain of the Glen Emmets team. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty in Darver

07 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Kevin Mullen Shield Final

Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock 0-7 Glen Emmets 3-9

Glen Emmet’s started off 2022 the way they ended last season by winning another trophy, this time the Kevin Mullen Shield as three goals were enough to brush aside the challenge of Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock.

Two early goals from James Butler and Robbie Byrne helped the Tullyallen men created an eight-point cushion, before a second quarter rally kept the newly amalgamated team in with some of hope of a fightback.

However once again the reigning Junior champions bounced back with a third goal, this time from Alex Carolan, which essentially killed all competitiveness from the match, the final deficit of 11 points a fair reflection of their superiority.

Within the first 60 seconds of action Glen Emmets had taken the lead, one which they never relinquished, Keith Boylan turning the ball over following a Na Piarsaigh kick-out and duly playing in James Butler.

Five minutes in they had their first goal of the night, Butler soloing past three defenders and then firing a bullet from his boot which the keeper had little chance of saving.

It was already becoming a tough night for the Dundalk based club, who were struggling to win a lot of their own kick-outs, Evan English winning pretty much any aerial ball thrown at him.

Even when going short, it was becoming difficult for Na Piarsaigh to get out of their own half, going through phase after phase without getting far up the field. That meant chances to score were rare in the opening 20 minutes.

This was due to constant Glen Emmets pressure. With Keelan O’Neill often the only man left inside, they had the numbers to defend and force turnovers. This coupled with a dominance from kickouts saw score after score come their way.

The second goal came on 12 minutes, Robbie Byrne getting onto the end of a wonderful team move. This alongside points from O’Neill and Carolan left The Emmets 2-3 to 0-1 in front.

Na Piarsaigh didn’t back down from the challenge, extra work rate saw them finally begin to break down The Tullyallen defence and they tagged on the next three scores of the final courtesy of Mark Larkin, Rob Murphy and Michael Begley.

During this period of dominance, they kept Glen Emmets to just a single point coming from one of only two chances created during a 16-minute barren spell. Yet with those early goals, they still led by 2-4 to 0-4 at the break.

The Dundalk men needed a fast start, however instead it came from the Junior champions who bagged 1-1 in quick succession to effectively end any hopes of a comeback.

Pacey running was a problem for Na Piarsaigh throughout the 60 minutes and it was in this fashion that Glen Emmets got their next two scores. First up was James Butler who grabbed a point before the killer blow of a third goal got by Carolan following another decent solo run. Game over.

From here the intensity dropped as both sides emptied their benches, with everything Na Piarsaigh threw at the Emmets on the scoring front quickly cancelled out.

Begley and Tommy Murphy pointed to narrow the gap, but in reply Alex Carolan tagged over three in a row to leave his side coasting, 3-8 to 0-6 in front. A point apiece late on followed from Begley and Butler, but at stage the Shield was truly the property of Glen Emmets.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes; Robbie Byrne (1-0), Cathal Maguire, Alex Fowler (0-1); Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Jamie Fornan, James Butler (1-3, 0-1 mark), Evan English; Alex Carolan (1-4, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free), Keelan O’Neill (0-1), Ronan Grufferty. Subs Damien Grimes for Robbie Byrne (39): James Byrne for Jamie Fornan (45), Charlie Walsh for Ronan Grufferty (55), Conor Byrne for Alex Carolan (58), Liam Stafford for Evan English (58), Conor McCarthy for Keelan O’Neill (58)

Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock: D Connolly; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Steve McGuiness; Fionn Tipping, Conal Shields, Rob Murphy (0-1); Mark O’Hare, Gerard Smyth; Mark Larkin (0-1), Michael Begley (0-3, 0-1 free), James Mahony; Vinny Chorley (0-1), David Boyle, Tommy Murphy (0-1). Subs: Rob O’Hanlon, Rob McCartney, Sam Malone, Steve Arrowsmith, Chris Kellett.

Referee: Paul Kneel

Newtown Blues secure Paddy Sheelan Cup for the first time

Stabannon capture Kevin Mullen Plate following seven goal thriller in Darver

Louth Footballers crowned National Football League Division Three Champions

Downey highlights the role of Louth fans as their upward curve continues

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media