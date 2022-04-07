Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 7 April 2022

The death has occurred of Liam O'Brien of Glenview, Glenwood and formerly of 29 Drive Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 5 April 2022, unexpectedly, at his residence. Liam, beloved son of Christy and Bridget (née Gaffey). Liam will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, daughters Bella and Mia, son Miguel, brothers John, Christopher, Gary and Stephen, sisters Cathriona, Jacqueline, Margaret and Lorraine, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family residence Drive Two on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown, Fatima. House strictly private for family members only please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dillon Paul Farrell of Tallanstown, Louth



Suddenly. Loving son of Frances and the late Paul and adored brother of Adam & Corey. Dillon will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken mother, brothers, Frances’ partner Martin, grandparents Dolores and the late Willie Moonan, May & Gerard Farrell, uncles Niall, Fergus, William, Gerard & David, aunts Linda & Anne, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and especially Conor, Cormac, Jordan & Joe-Joe.

House strictly private at all times. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 walking to the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Tallanstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for Cremation Service.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixon's Funeral Directors T0429334240

May he rest in peace



