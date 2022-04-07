US Masters: Tee times, TV channel and all you need to know about the Irish in Augusta

The 86th US Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club this week with four Irish golfers in the field.

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power all take their chance from Thursday onwards in the hope of winning a coveted green jacket on Sunday.

The best golfers in the world will try to stop them, including Tiger Woods who has confirmed he return to play this week after almost losing his right leg in a car crash 14 months ago.

The Irish At A Glance

Seamus Power makes his Masters debut this week and comes into the tournament as the world number 41 after an impressive PGA season to date. He is currently a 66/1 to win at Augusta.

Shane Lowry goes into this year's Masters as world number 35. The 2019 Open Championship winner had his best finish in last year's Masters when he placed in tied-21st. The Offaly native is 33/1 to win this week's major.

World number nine Rory McIlroy is once again a big draw this year as he attempts to complete the coveted Grand Slam of Majors. The County Down man is a four-time major champion having won the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship and 2014 PGA Championship. The former world number one's best finish here came in 2015 when was fourth. McIlroy is 18/1 to win this year's competition.

Pádraig Harrington gained entry to this year's Masters after finishing tied fourth at the 2021 PGA Championship. This will be Harrington's first appearance at the competition since 2015 but he has appeared at Augusta 15 times previously - His best finishes came in 2002 and 2008 when he finished tied fifth. The 50-year-old is 200/1 to win the 2022 Masters.

Where to watch the 2022 US Masters?

Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the entire week of action with build-up and all four rounds live on both the Main Event and Golf channels. The build-up will end with the traditional Par 3 tournament on Wednesday. Sky customers can also stream the action using SkyGo.

Non-Sky Sports subscribers can access the tournament with a Now TV pass.

When will the main players tee off?

Padraig Harrington will be the first of the Irish on course for Round 1 on Thursday. He tees off alongside Mike weir and amateur Austin Greaser at 1.11pm on Thursday afternoon (Irish time).

Shane Lowry is next up for the Irish as he tees off a minute after 3pm (Irish time) alongside Max Homa and Kevin Na.

Seamus Power tees off in a group containing former US Masters champion Patrick Reed and Australian Lucas Herbert at 5.24pm (Irish time) on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy is in the final group on Thursday, teeing off along with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka at 7.03pm (Irish time).

See below the full list of tee times in Irish time for Thursday's first round at Augusta:

(a) denotes an amateur player *Times are in 24-hour clock format (Irish time)

1300 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1311 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (a)

1322 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1333 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1344 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1355 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

1406 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1417 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (a)

1439 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1450 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1501 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1512 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1523 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

1534 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1545 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

1556 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1616 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (a)

1629 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1640 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1651 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (a)

1702 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1713 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1724 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1735 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (a)

1757 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1808 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1819 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

1830 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1841 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1852 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

1903 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Betting Odds (Pre-tournament):

Jon Rahm 11/1 Justin Thomas 11/1 Dustin Johnson 14/1 Cameron Smith 14/1 Scottie Scheffler 14/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Brooks Koepka 18/1 Jordan Spieth 18/1 Rory McIlroy 18/1 Collin Morikawa 20/1 Patrick Cantlay 20/1 Xander Schauffele 20/1 Shane Lowry 25/1 Will Zalatoris 28/1 Louis Oosthuizen 33/1 Sam Burns 33/1 Joaquin Niemann 40/1 Corey Conners 40/1 Hideki Matsuyama 40/1 Tony Finau 40/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 40/1 Tyrrell Hatton 40/1 Bryson Dechambeau 40/1 Paul Casey 40/1 Russell Henley 40/1 Tiger Woods 40/1 Daniel Berger 40/1 Seamus Power 50/1 Sung-Jae Im 50/1 Marc Leishman 50/1 Tommy Fleetwood 50/1 Robert MacIntyre 50/1 Adam Scott 50/1 Abraham Ancer 50/1 Bubba Watson 66/1 Max Homa 66/1 Gary Woodland 66/1 Sergio Garcia 66/1 Si Woo Kim 66/1 Justin Rose 66/1 Billy Horschel 66/1 Talor Gooch 66/1 Patrick Reed 66/1 Harold Varner III 80/1 Luke List 80/1 Thomas Pieters 80/1 Brian Harman 100/1 Tom Hoge 100/1 Kevin Na 100/1 Jason Kokrak 100/1 Webb Simpson 100/1 Cameron Young 100/1 - 125/1 BAR