Gardai investigate criminal damage at Dundalk railway station

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 2nd April 2022 at Dundalk railway station.
It is understood that a parked train carriage was graffitied resulting in significant criminal damage.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Dundalk Gardai on 042 93 88 416.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.