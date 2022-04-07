Search

07 Apr 2022

Dundalk man fined for being over the legal limit of alcohol

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

07 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Gardaí responding to reports of a suspected drink driver, found the defendant in the driver's seat of a parked car that had a flat tyre, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The key was in the ignition when they spoke to Andrew Wehrly of Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate at Ballymascanlon on April 12th 2020.

The 33 year old, who had no previous convictions, was arrested and a blood sample that was taken was found to have a level of alcohol that was above the legal limit.

Judge Máire Conneely imposed a €300 fine and at the request of the Defence postponed the two year disqualification for six months.

