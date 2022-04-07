Mid-Louth: Gardaí investigate theft of lawnmowers in Annagassan

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred on Farm Road, Annagassan, Co. Louth sometime between 7pm, Thursday 31st March 2022 and 9am, Friday 1st April 2022.
It is understood that three lawnmowers were stolen from a shed and Gardai believe that a large van or trailer may have been required to take the items from the property.
Ardee Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the station on 041 6871137.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
