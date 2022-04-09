Search

Dundalk Chamber cross border tourism conference a huge success

09 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Dundalk Chamber held their cross border tourism conference online via zoom on the 6th of April and with over 230 registered for the conference, the event was a huge success.

Organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Louth Leader Partnership, Local Enterprise Office Louth, Louth County Council, Carlingford Lough Ferry and The Marshes Shopping Centre, this event brought experts together from various tourism projects around Ireland so that tourism providers could replicate them in their own business.

The online conference gave practical tips on how to improve your tourism business so that you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction.

There were five key speakers including Wayne Denner of “10th Step.com” who gave a workshop on “The Tools & Tactics to get your marketing message seen”.

Irene Hamilton of the Carlingford Lough Ferry told the story so far.

Jarlath O’Dwyer of the Burren Ecotourism Network discussed “The Burren Ecotourism Network – Tangible Benefits from Effective Networking, Sinead Cahalan of Tipperary County Council spoke about “Destination Lough Derg- the story from a Marketing Perspective and Grainne McKeown of Discover Boyne Valley Food Flavours discussed Sea Louth- A Tourism Destination.

Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent covered the “10 Travel Trends for 2022”.

Paddy Malone PRO Dundalk Chamber outlined the potential problems caused by the Borders and Nationality Bill currently before the House of Commons.

This will require non-Irish/British citizens to obtain visas if they wish to visit Northern Ireland, he said.

MC for the event was Kieran Swail Tourism Specialist Southern Regional College.

President of Dundalk Chamber Sean Farrell said he was delighted with the superb line up of speakers who had a wonderful story to help tourism provides, and through their experiences are bound to help local tourism providers.

