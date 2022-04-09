Dundalk sees monthly increase in number of people signing on

Dundalk saw a monthly increase in the number of people signing on the Live Register in March according to figures released by the CSO on Friday. 3,378 people signed on in Dundalk in March, this is up from 3,107 in February. There was a much smaller annual increase in Louth in March, with 71 more people signing on than the 3,307 in March 2021.

Overall in Louth, there was a monthly increase of 754 people signing on the Live Register. Drogheda saw the largest increase, with 3,368 people signing on, compared to 2,974 in February. Ardee saw an increase of 89 on the 688 who signed on in February 2022. On an annual basis in Louth, the number of people signing on increase by just 25.

It should be noted that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme has ended with final payments issued were in respect of the week ending Friday 25 March. All PUP recipients have either transferred to a Jobseeker’s scheme or had their PUP claim closed, either because they did not apply for a jobseeker’s payment or they do not have an entitlement e.g. they are in receipt of another scheme payment or are pending a decision on their jobseeker claim.