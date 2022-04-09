Mannan Castle Golf: Senior Captain's Drive proves a big success

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Some great scores across the board last weekend, an impressive 14 birdies were recorded over the weekend, everyone is definitely ready for qualifying competitions.



Results for Weekend 26th March: Category 1 Winner Kieran Crozier (13) 39pts, Category 2 Winner: Lenny McKitterick (17) 40pts, Category 3: Winner Tom McDermott (19) 43pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Seniors Captain Jimmy McMahon's Drive In took place recently and in very good weather conditions. All the seniors were delighted with the presence of club captain Michael O'Rourke, Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and President Deanna MacGuinness.

There was a great turnout of seniors to kick off the new season. A 3-man scramble format was used and was enjoyed by all. The camaraderie among everyone was great with plenty of craic at the meal afterwards.

Patsy Hoey and Eddie Rouiller are usually to the fore in these events, and it was no different on this occasion. Patsy together with Arthur Mulholland and Peter Marquis won with an excellent score of 29.6 for the nine holes.

Eddie had great support from Richard Rountree and Jim Hanratty to take second with a score of 30. Seniors Captain Jimmy thanked everyone who supported his drive in and wished all members of the senior’s club a successful golfing year.

Senior Captain Jimmy McMahon's Drive In Tuesday 29th March 2022: 1st Patsy Hoey/Arthur Mulholland/Peter Marquis 29.6, 2nd Eddie Rouiller/Richard Rountree/Jim Hanratty 30.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Cold conditions tempered the overall scoring just a little after the recent hot streak of unseasonal warmth. The top three players turned up the heat though, coming in with 37 points each.

Recording twelve bogeys and a par in a highly consistent round, Denise McGuinness took first place on countback from Mary MacNamee who carded six pars in her excellent round.

Margaret Flanagan might have done best of all but for a minor slip on the 13th and had to settle for third place. Well done to the other players who made birdies this week, one each on the 3rd, 8th and 12th. Congratulations to the winners and good work to everyone who played.

Many thanks to this week's generous sponsor McAllister Home & Garden, Main Street, Carrickmacross (042) 969 2661. We encourage you to support the businesses that support us.

18 Hole Weekly Competition sponsored by McAllister Home & Garden 30th March 2022: 1st Denise McGuinness (23) 37 pts c/b, 2nd Mary MacNamee (21) 37 pts c/b, 3rd Margaret Flanagan (33) 37 pts.

