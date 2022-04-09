Further water upgrades in Louth announced by Irish Water

Irish Water say that homes and businesses in Tallanstown are enjoying a more reliable water supply as it completes its latest project to upgrade the local water supply, with a further programme of upgrade works already underway to improve water quality. These works continue to be carried out, Irish Water says, as part of its national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Working in partnership with Louth County Council, Irish Water recently completed a programme of works to replace over 1km of old and broken, cast iron water mains along the R171, Louth Hall and R166, that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage, impacting customers’ water supply. The mains were replaced with new, modern pipework which, Irish Water says, has significantly reduced the number of bursts and outages, improving the water supply to homes and businesses for years to come.

Following on from these works, Irish Water has announced the commencement of a further project in the area which will see over 1.5km of old cast iron mains replaced with new modern pipework, resulting in improved drinking water quality for customers. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will also be replaced.

Speaking about the works, Matt Thomson, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, commented, “We are delighted to continue with these vital upgrades to the water network in Tallanstown. The water mains already installed will reduce the number of bursts and outages impacting customers while those currently being installed will also improve drinking water quality.

Acknowledging the local community, Matt added: “We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these upgrade works might cause. We would like to thank the people of Tallanstown for their patience and cooperation while we continue to upgrade and improve their water supply”.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works and to minimise disruption to the local community, works will be completed in short sections. Traffic management will be in place and local and emergency access will be maintained. Irish Water and Louth County Council say they will make every effort to maintain normal supply to properties throughout the works, however, some short-term water interruptions may be necessary. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd and are expected to be completed by the end of June 2022. Irish Water and Louth County Council say they regret any inconvenience these essential upgrades may cause. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie.

Irish Water says that these works are an example of how the water utility company is working in partnership with Louth County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated, it says, with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, and by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%.