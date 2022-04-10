PHOTOS: Slieve Foy climb with Seán Woods and Roy Taylor for Research Motor Neurone

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
Over 350 people turned out on Saturday April 2nd to support the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor climb for Research Motor Neurone (RMN). Event organiser Paula Lavin, said the two men and their families were overwhelmed by the turnout, "an amazing day, one that we will cherish forever", was echoed by many.
The families of Seán and Roy were overwhelmed by the support and grateful to the people near and afar for their kindness and generosity over the last few months. To date over €22,000 has now been raised for RMN – Paula thanked again the young people in schools, as the final total from schools is expected to reach €10,000 for the charity alone, whilst creating huge awareness around MND.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.