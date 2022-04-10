Search

11 Apr 2022

PHOTOS: Slieve Foy climb with Seán Woods and Roy Taylor for Research Motor Neurone

350 people turned out to support the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery

Over 350 people turned out on Saturday April 2nd to support the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor climb for Research Motor Neurone (RMN). Event organiser Paula Lavin, said the two men and their families were overwhelmed by the turnout, "an amazing day, one that we will cherish forever", was echoed by many.

The families of Seán and Roy were overwhelmed by the support and grateful to the people near and afar for their kindness and generosity over the last few months. To date over €22,000 has now been raised for RMN – Paula thanked again the young people in schools, as the final total from schools is expected to reach €10,000 for the charity alone, whilst creating huge awareness around MND.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media