PHOTOS: Beautiful gardens to go with stylish interior of Carlingford house

'Oyster Ridge', Castle Hill, Carlingford, Co. Louth is by any exacting standard, an exceptional residence situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty with breath taking, uninterrupted views far across Carlingford Lough to the majestic Mourne Mountains beyond.
The position is superb -situated 5 mins walk above the centre of Carlingford Village, Marina, restaurants, bars - it has every possible amenity on its doorstep. Unspoilt forest walks, sailing, world class golf courses, art galleries, windsurfing, fishing, craft & antiques shops etc. Guide price: €795,000. Contact Mallon Property on 042 932 9900 for more information.
