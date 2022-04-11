Search

12 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 April 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 April 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of David Hughes of Chestnut Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 10 April 2022. David, much loved son of Christina (née Rogers) and Rory and loving brother of Caroline, Gerard and Jason. David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, brothers, nephews Aaron, Cormac, Kai and Thomas, nieces Chloe, and Sophie, brother-in-law Keith Walsh, sisters-in-law Yoko and Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Good Friday. Removal on Saturday from his home to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Hollywood (née Connolly) of 61 St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Michael, daughter of the late Victor and Catherine, adored mother of Pamela, Laura, Briege, Geraldine and Michelle and dear sister of Gerry, Fiacre and the late Patricia.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons-in-law Damien, Eamonn and Stephen, grandchildren Stephanie, Rachel, James and Gráinne, brothers, sisters-in-law Moira and Rita, brother-in-law Seán, her beloved nephews and nieces, her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday and from 3pm to 7pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will continue,driving, to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation and Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Monday morning, please. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media