Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 April 2022

The death has occurred of David Hughes of Chestnut Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 10 April 2022. David, much loved son of Christina (née Rogers) and Rory and loving brother of Caroline, Gerard and Jason. David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, brothers, nephews Aaron, Cormac, Kai and Thomas, nieces Chloe, and Sophie, brother-in-law Keith Walsh, sisters-in-law Yoko and Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Good Friday. Removal on Saturday from his home to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olive Hollywood (née Connolly) of 61 St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Michael, daughter of the late Victor and Catherine, adored mother of Pamela, Laura, Briege, Geraldine and Michelle and dear sister of Gerry, Fiacre and the late Patricia.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons-in-law Damien, Eamonn and Stephen, grandchildren Stephanie, Rachel, James and Gráinne, brothers, sisters-in-law Moira and Rita, brother-in-law Seán, her beloved nephews and nieces, her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday and from 3pm to 7pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will continue,driving, to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation and Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Monday morning, please. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace



