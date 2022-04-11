Search

12 Apr 2022

Lotto player in Louth becomes 15th National Lottery millionaire of 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Lotto player in Louth has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after scooping Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.

The Wee County player has also taken the title of 15th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

 The two big winner from Saturday night’s draw is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The National Lottery have confirmed that they hope to reveal the winning store details in the coming days.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday 9th April were: 05, 21, 25, 33, 41, 42 and the bonus was 06.

As there was no outright winner of the €4,921,157 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.2 million.


A National Lottery spokeperson said:

“What a weekend this has been for Lotto players in Longford and Louth. In the main draw, we saw a player in Longford who purchased their ticket at Dunnes Store at Weavers Site on the Dublin Road match five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €195,697.

"And then the biggest winner of the night was a player in Louth who took the highly coveted title of newest Lotto millionaire after winning the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. We will be releasing further information on the winning location in the coming days but in the meantime, we are encouraging all of our players in Longford and Louth to check their tickets very carefully and for the winners to make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.

News

