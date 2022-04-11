Cllr McKevitt calls on Louth County Council to pre-empt traffic at local beaches

Cllr Andrea McKevitt
Cllr Andrea McKevitt called on Louth County Council at the Dundalk Municipal District April meeting, to “pre-empt the nightmare that has been seen in recent years at local beaches in Templetown and Gyles Quay” with the “provision of double yellow lines, bollards or signs to try and alleviate the ongoing problem”.
Cllr McKevitt said, “the good weather has recently seen people flock to our beaches which is brilliant, however, this brings with it heavy traffic and some people abandoning their cars, causing congestion on these local roads which is a nightmare for others trying to use these areas, and restricts access for the emergency services should their services be required.”
The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor says she also hopes “people will use a common sense approach when using these and other tourist spots in an effort to allow a smooth trip and enjoyment of all users.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.