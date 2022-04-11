Biscuits recalled due to possible presence of small metal pieces

Biscuits have been recalled by a supermarket chain due to concerns over the possible small metal pieces.
Tesco is recalling its batch of Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits due to the possible presence of small metal pieces.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a notice about the recall.
