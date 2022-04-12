Search

12 Apr 2022

Tuesday's weather for Louth

Today will start off dry, however, showery rain will spread northwards to all areas this morning and will continue through the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, cool with southeast or variable breezes.

Tonight, showery rain will continue for a time, but will gradually die out.

It will become mainly dry with clear spells.

Some dense patches of mist or fog will develop overnight.

Calm with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

