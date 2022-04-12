Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 12 April 2022

The death has occurred of Paul Tipping of Isle of Man and formerly of Thomas Street, Dundalk



On 1 January 2022, peacefully in Noble’s Hospital, Isle of Man, after a short illness. Paul son of the late Brendan and Alice, loving husband of Debbie Carvin and the late Teresa nee Sloane, and brother of Karl, Gregory, Shane, Allison and the late Philip. Paul will be sadly missed by his brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Paul’s funeral took place in The Isle of Man. Mass to remember Paul will take place on Tuesday, 19th April, at 10am in The Holy Family Church, with the burial of ashes at 10.30am in St Patrick's Cemetery in the family grave.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of David Hughes of Chestnut Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 10 April 2022. David much loved son of Christina (née Rogers) and Rory and loving brother of Caroline, Gerard and Jason. David will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, brothers, nephews Aaron, Cormac, Kai and Thomas, nieces Chloe, and Sophie, brother-in-law Keith Walsh, sisters-in-law Yoko and Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Good Friday. Removal on Saturday from his home to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace