Attempt to break world record at Dundalk Stadium

A local man is attempting to break the Guinness world record for the most people dribbling a soccer ball simultaneously in an effort to raise money for the An Slí residential home in Dundalk.

Mick Pender’s brother lives in the home along with seven other residents and he is hoping to raise money for a new mini-bus that will be more suitable to the needs of residents at the home.

Mick said:

“As a family whose brother has been a resident of An Slí for the past 4 years but has been part of the St. John of God community for over 50 years, this residence is our brother's home, community and a place where he can enjoy daily tasks with the other residents.

“Knowing he is so well cared for gives us, as a family, a great sense of comfort.

“A vital part of the resident’s daily routing is attending medical / hospital appointments, weekly household / personal shopping trips, day trips, leisure trips and community interaction.

“All of the above are important for the residents' mental well being and social needs.

“It helps each resident to feel part of the community they live in.

“Currently, the vehicle used by An Slí does not meet the needs of the residents.

“Over the last few years residents have become more dependent on Wheelchairs and the current bus, which has served its purpose, does not allow for this.

“Dribble 4 An Slí” is a fundraiser whereby teams / individuals will try to break the current world record for the most people dribbling a soccer ball simultaneously.

“The goal for this fundraiser is to raise €35,000 which will enable the purchase of a new “purpose built” minibus which will cater for the residents needs."

Mick is calling on soccer clubs and local people across Dundalk and further afield to gather at the Dundalk horse racing stadium on April 28th at 7 pm to dribble a football for 10 minutes in an attempt to break the current world record of 2256 people held by a community in Palestine.

Entry cost is €10 and will go towards purchasing a new minibus.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Mick on 085 8006356 or Email: dribble4ansli@gmail.com