Search

12 Apr 2022

Louth land prices third most expensive in Ireland

Louth land prices third most expensive in Ireland

Reporter:

Jason Newman

12 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Land prices in Louth are the third highest in the country according to a report jointly released today by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and Teagasc.

Buyers can be expected to pay on average €14,500 per acre for land classed as “good quality” in Louth and €9,125 for land classed as “poor quality.”

The most expensive land in the country is still to be found in Kildare with an average price of €15,350 followed by Cork which recorded an average price of €15,070.

Meanwhile, the cheapest land is to be found in Leitrim where on average buyers paid €2,760 and  €5,025 for “poor quality” land and “good quality” land respectively. 

Nationally, the report suggests that land prices will climb by a further 6% this year.

Attempt to break world record at Dundalk Stadium

Cllr McKevitt calls on Louth County Council to pre-empt traffic at local beaches

Dundalk Municipal District

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media