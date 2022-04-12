Louth land prices third most expensive in Ireland

Land prices in Louth are the third highest in the country according to a report jointly released today by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and Teagasc.
Buyers can be expected to pay on average €14,500 per acre for land classed as “good quality” in Louth and €9,125 for land classed as “poor quality.”
The most expensive land in the country is still to be found in Kildare with an average price of €15,350 followed by Cork which recorded an average price of €15,070.
Meanwhile, the cheapest land is to be found in Leitrim where on average buyers paid €2,760 and €5,025 for “poor quality” land and “good quality” land respectively.
Nationally, the report suggests that land prices will climb by a further 6% this year.
