Cllr Yore asks if Dundalk Market Square has become car park
Dundalk councillor Maeve Yore raised the issue of vehicles parking at the Market Square in Dundalk at the Dundalk Municipal District April meeting.
Cllr Yore sought an update from the Council Executive at the April meeting, on casual trading bylaws. The Dundalk councillor referred to a number of vehicles parked at the Market Square while casual traders were operating there, and asked when was it “turned into a car park?”
The meeting heard in response that the query would be passed onto Senior Executive Officer, Willie Walsh, who would get back to Cllr Yore on the matter.
