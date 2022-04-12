Search

12 Apr 2022

Cllr Sheridan welcomes council application for Annagassan funding

Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure (BALAMI) scheme

Cllr John Sheridan at Annagassan Harbour

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Louth councillor John Sheridan has welcomed the news that Louth County Council have applied to the Department of Agriculture & Marine under the Brexit adjustment fund for funding for Annagassan Harbour. Cllr Sheridan had asked the council to apply for funding for Annagassan through a motion he brought forward to the Ardee Municipal District March meeting. 

In his motion, Cllr Sheridan requested that "Ardee Municipal District calls on Louth County Council to apply to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine for funds for Annagassan harbour under the newly announced scheme for piers and harbours as part of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund."

In response to Cllr Sheridan's motion, Catherine Duff, Director of Services, Operations said that "the Council is reviewing the terms and conditions of the scheme and will determine whether there are any eligible projects subject to resources and match funding being available to deliver."

In a statement following the meeting, Cllr Sheridan said "I very much welcome the news that Louth County Council have applied to the Department of Agriculture & Marine under the Brexit adjustment fund for funding for Annagassan Harbour." He went on to say, "I understand from the meeting that €209,000 of €594,000 for the county is requested for Annagassan. While there is no confirmation of funding, I very much welcome the Council applying for it.

"If Louth as a border county can't apply for this Brexit adjustment fund, I'm not sure what other counties could! The meeting was told that the application is to fund improvements to railings, lighting and surface at Annagassan Harbour. This would be a huge boost for Annagassan. I will be pursing this matter with Senator Erin McGreehan to lobby the Minister on this funding for Annagassan." 

Pointing to the acronym for the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure (BALAMI) scheme, Cllr Sheridan observed that he hoped the scheme "wouldn't be a load of BALAMI" when the results of the application process are announced. 


