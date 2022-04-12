Search

12 Apr 2022

Attended garda station to get himself arrested, Dundalk court told

12 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A 28 year old man attended the local garda station to get himself arrested “out of desperation” after he was put out of his family home for the night, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Michael Cassidy of Mountain View, Point Road, Dundalk was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a Garda arising out of the incident at The Crescent, Dundalk on November 24th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined last Wednesday how a garda was leaving Dundalk Garda Station to go on mobile patrol when he saw the defendant smoking a cigarette and acting suspiciously around parked cars.

The defendant, who was directed to leave the area, became aggressive and told him “I'll do whatever I want. I'm going to flick this fag in your face.”

The court heard Michael Cassidy had 67 previous convictions.

His Defence solicitor explained that his client wasn't allowed into his home that night as he was drunk and he had nowhere else to go. He added that was why he was abusive to the garda “It was out of desperation.”

The solicitor acknowledged his client's previous record was very bad, but stressed that he had attended the Turas counselling service in the last few weeks and “is someone who needs help”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two month suspended sentence, subject to the defendant entering a bond to remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months.

