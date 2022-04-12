Search

13 Apr 2022

Louth County Council wins awards at All Ireland Competition

Top prize for Library Housebound Service

Marcella Reynolds and John Murphy from Louth Library Service with Marty Morrissey and the Best Business Working with the Community gold award for the Housebound Service

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Louth County Council Library Service was among the winners at the 2021 All Ireland Community and Council Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on Saturday, April 9. Nominated for two awards on the night, the library’s Housebound Service earned the top prize in the Best Business Working with the Community category. 

Set up in May 2020, the Housebound Service provides those who are cocooning, or who cannot get to their local branch library, the opportunity to still enjoy books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs. Members can simply phone 042 935 3190, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie, or contact their local branch with their requests, and they will be quickly and safely delivered right to their door. Over a period of four weeks, a delivery and collection rota is carefully put together to ensure that every corner of the county is covered.

Although library branches are now back open to the public, the Housebound Service remains an important and extremely popular facet of the library’s offerings. Having started with just seventeen borrowers across the county, the Housebound Service quickly blossomed and has made almost 1,700 deliveries to date. 

Louth, an Accessible and Inclusive County 

The All Ireland Community and Council Awards, presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA, saw Louth County Council take home Silver in the ‘Best Disability Access and Inclusion Initiative’ category for their Super Connectors programme. 

Louth County Council joined forces with Louth Public Participation Network, Louth Community Call Forum, Louth Age Friendly and Healthy Louth on this campaign which challenged young people to become ‘Super Connectors’ and help their older relatives use technology to stay connected with their loved ones. This innovative project became vitally important in the recent pandemic allowing older people to safely stay connected with family and friends during periods of restriction and isolation.

News

