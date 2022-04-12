Suspended sentence for verbally abusing gardai in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse
A homeless man who verbally abused gardaí who responded to a report of a man being passed out in a ditch, was given a suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.
Maris Ozolins was of no fixed abode at the time he was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at The Ramparts on January 10th last.
The Defence solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that his client, who the court heard had 27 previous convictions, had been working on a farm in exchange for accommodation, but had fallen into homelessness and was living in a tent in the area, but has since found housing in a local estate.
Judge McKiernan imposed a two month sentence which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.
