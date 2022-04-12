Almost €180k spent on diesel sludge clean up in Louth so far this year
Louth County Council have spent approximately €178,510.48 on the disposal and clean up of 143 intermediate bulk containers (IBC's) of diesel sludge in the county in the first three months of this year, according to the local authority's most recent management reports.
Three IBC’s of diesel sludge were located the county in March 2022, with the approximate recovery cost to Louth County Council of €3,744.98.
The bulk of the cost so far this year, relates to 116 IBC's of diesel sludge recovered on one occasion in February, with a clean up and disposal cost of €144,805.70.
