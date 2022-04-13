Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 13 April 2022

The death has occurred of Irene Quinn (née Maye) of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth / Lurgan, Armagh

On Tuesday 12 April 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ray and dear mum of Graham and Cara. Predeceased by her dad Brendan. Irene will be sadly missed with love by her husband, son, daughter, mother May, brothers Roy, Gary, Paul and Conor, sister Janet and Lisa, son in-law Michael, daughter in-law Stacey, her adored grandchildren Niamh, Keelynn, Mia, Brendan, Jamie and Anna , brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Hyde Park from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.10am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. A special word of thanks to the Palliative Care Team for all their support and kindness shown to Irene and her family. House private for family only on Thursday morning by request.'

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann McMahon (née Kirby) of Corderry, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on 12 April 2022. Ann daughter of the Mary and the late John, much loved wife of Padraig, dear mother of Sean, Niamh and Áine and sister of Yvonne, Geraldine, Patricia and Marie. Ann will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sisters, son-in-law Alan, Sean fiancé Grainne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Knockbridge. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Claire Dunne (née Pepper) of Dunleer Road, Grangebellew, Louth



In her 57th year, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the doctors and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Claire, loving wife of Ken and cherished mam of Terri and Katie and nana of her adored grandson Charlie. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Eileen, brother Pat and father-in-law Benny.

Claire will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, grandson, sisters Dolores and Caroline, brother Jimmy, Terri’s partner Bob, Katie’s partner Alan, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Bernard and John, sisters-in-law Grainne and Jeanette, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of great friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



