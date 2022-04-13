Dundalk IT apprentice awarded a Department of Education and Skills’ silver medal

Dundalk Institute of Technology are delighted to congratulate Damien Flynn on his amazing joint national win last week.

Damien received the honour of being awarded a Department of Education and Skills’ Silver Medal.

This achievement highlights Damien’s individual dedication and commitment to his craft.

The National WorldSkills Ireland final competition was hosted on the DkIT campus, the Electrical Installations, Skills 18 Competition had representation from all regions around the country.

The event which took place in DkIT’s Electrical Workshop from the 21st – 22nd March 2022 was sponsored by local companies ToolFix and Bellews Electrical.

The joint win means that there will be a runoff event in DkIT to decide who will represent Ireland in WorldSkills, Shanghai in October 2022.

Damien was joint winner of the national competition alongside Shane Walsh from MTU.

All the individual regional competitors were tasked with installing an electrical installation within a 14-hour time limit, following a technical brief provided by WorldSkills Ireland.

Their work was then judged on its electrical function, wiring, testing and inspecting, installation quality and measurements by a national panel of experts from WorldSkills Ireland.

DkIT has a long history of successful apprentices competing in WorldSkills Ireland and this year were absolutely delighted to add Damien Flynn from Blackrock, Co Louth to the Institute’s illustrious hall of fame.

Damien is proudly supported by the lecturers at DkIT, as a Centre of Excellence in Apprenticeship, in conjunction with the HEA, SOLAS, Department of Education and the Government of Ireland.

Gerard Galligan – Head of Section Electrical & Motor Trades DkIT “On behalf of DkIT we would like to congratulate Damien on his achievement and wish him every success in his future.”