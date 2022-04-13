Louth Whiskey Society continues 'Story of Cooley' tasting series next week

Join Louth Whiskey Society on Wednesday 20 April at 7.30pm, in Kennedy's Railway Bar Dundalk, for the final chapter in the "Story of Cooley" tasting series. This third and final tasting in the series explores rebirth, and the innovative maturation and finishing of Cooley stock by Teeling Master Distiller and Blender, Alex Chasko.

The tasting will also include Teeling whiskeys produced in the Newmarket Distillery, including single malt and single pot still. Louth Whiskey Society hosts regular tasting events throughout Louth to enjoy, celebrate and learn about our native spirit. Established by Lorcan Dunne, and Anthony Sheehy - founder of Irishwhiskeyauctions.com, the Louth Whiskey Society team also includes Sean Keegan and Robert Johnson.

Cooley Distillery was founded by John Teeling and under the expert guidance of Master Distiller and Blender, Noel Sweeney, it went on to win numerous awards on the world stage. John Teeling went on to found the nearby Great Northern Distillery, while his children Jack and Stephen established the Teeling Distillery in Dublin, using stock acquired from Cooley.

The first tasting event in November celebrated Noel Sweeney's and John Teeling's huge contribution to the Irish Whiskey landscape, the second event explored exciting brands that creatively use Cooley stock, such as Killowen, Two Stacks and May Loag.

This final tasting in the series is the natural conclusion as 5 Teeling samples will be poured and discussed by some very special guests on the night. Tickets are limited and will sell out fast. Purchase now to avoid disappointment: https://www.louthwhiskeysociety.com/upcoming-events.