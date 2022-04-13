Bernard Byrne flies the flag proudly for Louth at Mr Personality Festival 2022

The 15th Mr. Personality Festival 2022 took place in the Springhill Court Hotel on the 8th and 9th of April in Kilkenny.

The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra na Feirme and was sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

The 26 contestants travelled from across the country to the Marble City for a fun-filled weekend where they were interviewed on stage with an optional party piece if they were brave enough.

On Saturday morning Bernard completed his private interview with the judges.

Afterwards he proudly displayed his county colours while completing Pilates, obstacle course, soccer penalties and team building exercises and tried to show the judges what he was all about.

Judges for the weekend were Siobhan Woods, Hannah Quinn Mulligan and Jamie Flannery.

The result was announced at 12 midnight on Saturday night with Shane Quigley, Castlebar Macra (Mayo) becoming the 15th Mr. Personality.

In second place was John Lynch from Aghinagh (Muskerry) and third was James McElearney from Three Parishes Macra (Monaghan).

Shane Quigley was presented with €500 cheque, a perpetual cup, glass trophy and a weekend break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

John Lynch received a trophy, a cheque for €300 and a weekend break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny and James McElearney received a trophy and cheque for €200.