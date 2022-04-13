Search

14 Apr 2022

The Apple and The Tree at An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk

14 Apr 2022

Jason Newman

13 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A unique father and son concert with Frank and JJ McNamara comes to Dundalk at An Táin Arts Centre, Saturday 30th April at 8pm. 

The programme includes Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt peppered with occasional fun stories.

A show of great music is designed to enthrall, excite, and inspire. 

A pupil of Rhona Marshall and legendary British pianist Peter Katin, Frank returns to his classical roots with this tour.

JJ is now studying in London at the Royal Academy of Music with Russian pianist Rustem Hayroudinoff and before that he studied in Dublin with Hugh Tinney and Padraig O Cuinneagain. A classical concert for all the family. 

Tickets are €18 and €16 concession, plus a family offer of 4 tickets (2 adults + 2 kids) plus  €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person. 

Tickets can be purchased online at www.antain.ie, over the phone on 042 9332332 or at our Box Office on Crowe Street.

