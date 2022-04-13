Search

14 Apr 2022

Man spat at garda vehicle, Dundalk court heard

Man spat at garda vehicle, Dundalk court heard

Reporter:

Court Reporter

13 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A local man who claimed he was a vulnerable addict and being threatened by criminals when he left the jurisdiction, recently came to garda attention years later and was arrested after he spat at a

Garda vehicle, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Mervin Fay (39) with addresses at Carrig Way, Cullyhanna, Co. Armagh and Pinewood Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk was before the court charged with public order offences and with the unauthorised taking of a car, almost 12 years ago.

In the most recent case, the court heard gardaí were on public order duty, when the defendant approached them on Park Street, Dundalk on March 12th last.

He was in an intoxicated state, unsteady on his feet and was aggressive towards them and was directed to leave the area.

However, he returned a short time later and twice spat at the garda vehicle and was arrested.

In the 2010 case, a BMW sports car was stolen from Hawthorn Crescent, Dundalk after a handbag and keys were stolen in a burglary.

The court heard he had 115 previous convictions including 39 from outside the State.

The defence solicitor acknowledged his client's record “makes for fairly dismal reading” but stressed that in the last eight years, the convictions related to motoring offences.

He explained Mr. Fay was a heroin addict, but had managed through 'cold turkey' to get clean.

And the catalyst for turning his life around was getting married and having four children.

The court was told the defendant had worked on a farm in south Armagh for 10 years but had to give up his job after suffering an epileptic fit about a year ago.

The 39-year-old volunteers helping the homeless in Newry and works with drug charities, while in a letter to the court Mervin Fay said he has been leading a clean and sober crime-free life and asked the court to be lenient as he doesn't want to go backwards in his life.

He added he's thinking about writing a book about the dangers of drugs and a book about epilepsy.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling four months, and a six year disqualification for driving without insurance in 2009.

The sentences were backdated to when the defendant went into custody on the night of his arrest.

Gardai investigate burglary at Dundalk shop

Suspended sentence for verbally abusing gardai in Dundalk

Attended garda station to get himself arrested, Dundalk court told

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media