Man spat at garda vehicle, Dundalk court heard

A local man who claimed he was a vulnerable addict and being threatened by criminals when he left the jurisdiction, recently came to garda attention years later and was arrested after he spat at a

Garda vehicle, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Mervin Fay (39) with addresses at Carrig Way, Cullyhanna, Co. Armagh and Pinewood Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk was before the court charged with public order offences and with the unauthorised taking of a car, almost 12 years ago.

In the most recent case, the court heard gardaí were on public order duty, when the defendant approached them on Park Street, Dundalk on March 12th last.

He was in an intoxicated state, unsteady on his feet and was aggressive towards them and was directed to leave the area.

However, he returned a short time later and twice spat at the garda vehicle and was arrested.

In the 2010 case, a BMW sports car was stolen from Hawthorn Crescent, Dundalk after a handbag and keys were stolen in a burglary.

The court heard he had 115 previous convictions including 39 from outside the State.

The defence solicitor acknowledged his client's record “makes for fairly dismal reading” but stressed that in the last eight years, the convictions related to motoring offences.

He explained Mr. Fay was a heroin addict, but had managed through 'cold turkey' to get clean.

And the catalyst for turning his life around was getting married and having four children.

The court was told the defendant had worked on a farm in south Armagh for 10 years but had to give up his job after suffering an epileptic fit about a year ago.

The 39-year-old volunteers helping the homeless in Newry and works with drug charities, while in a letter to the court Mervin Fay said he has been leading a clean and sober crime-free life and asked the court to be lenient as he doesn't want to go backwards in his life.

He added he's thinking about writing a book about the dangers of drugs and a book about epilepsy.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling four months, and a six year disqualification for driving without insurance in 2009.

The sentences were backdated to when the defendant went into custody on the night of his arrest.