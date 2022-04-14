Thursday's weather for Louth

Mainly cloudy today with just a few bright spells developing.
A dry day for most apart from occasional patches of light rain or drizzle.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
Cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing.
Some mist and fog will form also in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
