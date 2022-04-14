Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 14 April 2022

The death has occurred of Angela McNamee (née O'Hare) of Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Beloved wife of the late Kevin, dear mother of Kieran and Annmarie and cherished granny of Emer, Conor and Seán. Predeceased by her husband, parents Edward and Margaret and brother Dessie. Angela will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law Cathal (Douglas) and Kieran's fiancée Helen, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter's home, Lurgankeel from 6pm-9pm on Thursday and from 12 noon-9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 11.20am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Skaidris Bielskis of Fatima Park, Dundalk, Louth



Late of Lithuania, suddenly but peacefully at home. Beloved husband and best friend of Aija, an adoring father to Mantas. Skaidris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, extended family, his large circle of very close friends and fellow photographers. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McCabe of Woodpark, Dunleer and late of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee



In his 81st year, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his mother Kathleen, stepfather Kevin McKenny, infant daughter Mary and infant grandson Cole.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife Maureen (née Corbett), daughters Máirin and Fíona, sons Eamon, Tomás, Stephen and Anthony, grandchildren Ewan, Ruarc, Callum, Ellie, Leah, Niamh, Ava, Robert, Joseph, Cathal, Aoife, Ciarán and Cristín, sons-in-law Damien and Sean, daughters-in-law Georgina, Rosarii, Edel and Mar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer from 4pm until 9pm on Good Friday. Removal on Holy Saturday morning to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. House private, please.

May she rest in peace



