Dundalk Outcomers to hold vigil in memory of two men murdered in Sligo

Dundalk Outcomers and Drogheda Pride are to hold vigils in memory of the two men that were murdered in Sligo this week. Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were found murdered at separate locations in Sligo on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Dundalk Outcomers will be holding a vigil at the Market Square in Dundalk this Friday at 6pm, with Drogheda Pride holding a vigil at the Drogheda Tholsel at the same time.

Dundalk Outcomers released a statement on their Facebook page yesterday. It reads as follows:

"Outcomers are shocked and saddened by the terrible murders of two men in in the past few days in Sligo, we send our deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones, and friends of these men and to the LGBT community in Sligo as they try to come to terms with this awful tragedy.

"Bernardine Quinn, Manager of Outcomers has said 'I would never have expected to have seen this news in our country in 2022, this is so hard to comprehend. Outcomers have been working closely with the Garda Diversity Office and have been in contact with other LGBTI+ organisations across the country today as we plan how we support our community in the coming weeks and months.'

"We echo the words of Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland asking for the progression of Hate Crime Legislation and to say that the violent attack on a gay man in Dame Street in Dublin last week, and of Transgender young person in Dundalk are all too frequent. Most importantly that the focus of these events must remain firmly on the perpetrators of this crime. As a community LGBTI+ people have the right to feel safe on our streets and the events of the last few days shows that this is not always the case.

"Outcomers will be hosting a public vigil in conjunction with other LGBT organisations around the country on Friday at 6pm at the Town Square. We invite all members of the LGBTI+ community and wider community to join us.

If you are a member of the LGBT community and you would like to speak to someone in confidence you can call the LGBT Helpline form 6:30 to 10pm every evening this week at 1800 929 539

"Outcomers lend our voice to the appeal for the general public to assist An Garda Síochána with their enquiries and investigation. Any person with information or concerns can contact their local Garda Station. Members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit are also on standby to assist at 01-6663150.If you would like to contact a Diversity officer in your area to speak to in confidence you can find the details here.

Garda Diversity Officers contact list: https://www.garda.ie/.../garda-diversity-officers-list...

"Again, our Thoughts are with the Families and friends of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, R.I.P. We ask our community to stay strong and take care. Outcomers office is open Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm if you would like to call in or phone us on 042 93 29816."





