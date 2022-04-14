Dundalk sees annual jump in house prices

House prices in Dundalk jumped by almost €30,000 in the twelve months to February 2022, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today. The Residential Property Price Index for February 2022, shows that in the twelve months to February 2022, median house prices in Dundalk rose from €220,000 in the twelve months to February 2021, to €249,975 in the twelve months to February 2022.

The figure of €249,975 refers to the median price of houses that have been sold and legally transferred (termed executions) in Dundalk and represents an increase of almost 14%. Drogheda also saw a jump in the median price of homes sold and legally transferred in the twelve months to February 2022. The median house price of €283,325 in Drogheda in the twelve months to February 2022, represents an increase of just over 11% on the median price of €255,000 reported in February 2021.

Nationally, residential property prices (houses and apartments) increased by 15.3% in the year to February. This compares to an increase of 14.8% in the year to January 2022 and an increase of 3.0% in the twelve months to February 2021. Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 16.7% and apartment prices up by 17.8%. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 26.9%, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East saw a 14.5% rise.