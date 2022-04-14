Search

14 Apr 2022

DkIT academic launches book on child protection and asylum-seeking families in Ireland

DkIT academic launches book on child protection and asylum-seeking families in Ireland

Dr. Colletta Dalikeni

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology wishes to offer a huge congratulations to one of its esteemed colleagues, Dr. Colletta Dalikeni, on the recent publication of her book, Child Protection Social Workers and Asylum-Seeking Families in Ireland.

Dr. Dalikeni’s book is timely not only for social care professionals but for all service providers working with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers due to the ongoing international refugee crisis.

While there are several books about child protection in Ireland, this book is the first ever of its kind to address the pertinent issues of Culture, Race, Power Relations, and Mistrust in child protection and welfare social work.

Dr. Dalikeni who is a Lecture of Social Care in DkIT penned this academic book with the intention of creating new insight and to support the work of social care professionals who are working with the families and children arriving in Ireland as asylum seekers.

The issue of migration and asylum seeking has received increasing attention in the wider arena of international human rights and social service provision practice.

Positioned within a liberal understanding of human rights and equality framework, providing asylum seekers with sanctuary is understood as an act of adhering to supranational and international humanitarian obligations.

The issues generated by the culturally influenced needs of some asylum seekers have however, challenged host countries’ social service institutions, where social work interventions and organisational contexts may still be based on the assumptions of European monocultural traditions which may not be universally appropriate for service provision to all cultures.

Colletta Dalikeni supports readers who wish to understand the challenges faced by culturally different asylum-seeking families.

These families engage, or are required to engage, with child protection social workers in Ireland.

Colletta’s insights in this book frame such issues as the reception and integration of asylum- seeking families, in the context of social exclusion, marginalisation, mutual cultural incomprehension, health and wellbeing.

This book has a clear agenda.

On the one hand, it aims to contribute to the field of research by addressing the absence in current literature of the perspectives of asylum-seeking families. On the other hand, it allows the voices of those on society’s margins to be heard in the creation of knowledge.

Colletta Dalikeni employs a progressive approach to develop new understanding and insight of child protection issues within the context of asylum-seeking communities.

