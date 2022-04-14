Search

14 Apr 2022

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Sunday, 27th March 2022 at Martin’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay, Dundalk, Co.Louth.

The collision, which involved a car and a male pedestrian occurred at approximately 9.50pm. The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he currently remains in a serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.
 
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45pm and 10pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
 
Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 398 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Dundalk sees annual jump in house prices

Residential Property Price Index February 2022

Dundalk Outcomers to hold vigil in memory of two men murdered in Sligo

Dundalk Outcomers and Drogheda Pride to hold vigils in Louth

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media