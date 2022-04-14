Search

14 Apr 2022

Man found with a screwdriver when gardai searched him

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A 24 year old who was found with a sharply pointed screwdriver, when he was searched by gardaí in the Aisling Park area of Dundalk on January 2nd last, was given a suspended sentence at the local district court last week.

The solicitor representing Mickey Cummins with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk said his client had no good reason for having the item.

The court heard he had 14 previous convictions, including possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery.

The Defence solicitor said that his client had gone out drinking that night, but stressed that he had been doing his best for the last year.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.

