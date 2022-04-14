Louth landlord among nine sanctioned by Residential Tenancies Board for improper conduct

A Louth Landlord has been among those sanctioned by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for raising rents above the legal limit in the last quarter.
The RTB has recently started to publish a quarterly list of those who have been found to be in non compliance with rent rates.
The landlord in question was sanctioned due to a failure to comply with Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) requirements and received a written caution.
In rent pressure zones, rent cannot increase by more than the rate of general inflation or 2% a year if inflation is above the 2% threshold.
In total action was taken against 9 landlords ( 1 in Louth and 8 in Dublin) with sanctions ranging from written cautions to fines amounting to €2,684.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.