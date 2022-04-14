Man supplied elderly family member with cannabis during pandemic, Dundalk court heard

A 35 year old man who was prosecuted for having cannabis for sale or supply, had been supplying an elderly family member with the drug during the pandemic, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Keith Shields with an address at the time care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was also charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis and Alprazolam at Crescent 2, Muirhevnamor on January 16th 2020.

Seven small bags and two larger bags of cannabis were found along with 15 tablets of the prescription medication, after members of the local drugs unit stopped and searched the defendant who was seen acting suspiciously.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the defendant, who had previously been officially notified by the gardai of a threat to his life, is currently living in assisted housing in Drogheda.

The defence solicitor added that his client had been legitimately prescribed Alprazolam, but the prescription had expired.

He also said that Mr. Shields also has significant health problems and explained that his client's family member has been in residential care for 18 months and during Covid the defendant had brought them the cannabis to provide “some comfort”.

Judge McKiernan imposed a two month sentence but suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a period of 12 months.