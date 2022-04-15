Search

15 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 15 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Frances Cullen (née Fitzgerald) of Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Dealgan Nursing home. Beloved wife of the late J.J. and cherished mother of Cormac (Connie), Frank, EÍmear, Barry and the late Margaret & Dessie. Predeceased by her parents John & Cecelia, sisters Marie, Annie & Cecelia and brothers Jack & Michael.

Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Catherine, Rose, Aíne & Maureen, son-in-law Billy, her dear sister Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at the home of her son Barry & Aíne Cullen, 13 Priorland Gardens, Dublin Road, Dundalk on Friday between 4 o’clock & 9 o’clock and on Saturday between 2 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Removal on Sunday to her family home Fatima Court arriving for 1 o’clock before proceeding on foot to St. Joseph’s Church Castletown arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private for family members on Sunday. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Albert (Bertie) Grimes of 69 Castle Guard Manor, Ardee, and formerly of Oriel Road Collon, Co Louth

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Christopher, Brendan, Paul, Shane & their mother Ann, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and his partner Lil.

Remains will be reposing at the home of his brother Noel, Priest Hill Collon this Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive in the Church of Mary the Immaculate Conception, Collon, for funeral liturgy at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Collon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Cancer Society House. House private on Saturday please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Higgins Snr of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth

On April 14, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Esker Lodge Nursing Home. Michael is predeceased by his parents Bridget and Jack and his daughter Sandra. He will be sadly missed by his much loved family, son Michael and daughter Bridget, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Ann (Callan) Higgins, grandchildren Jade, Gerard, Shannon, Jordan, Holly, Charlotte and Jack, his brothers Rayfield, Francis and Gerry, his sister Breda, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Michael will repose in Finlay Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Friday from 2:30pm to 8:30pm. Removal on Saturday leaving Finlay Funeral Home at 9:45am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for liturgy at 10am followed by burial in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

May he rest in peace


 

