Division 3A Round Up: Easy wins for Na Piarsaigh and Glyde Rangers

GLEN EMMETS 5-10 LANNLÉIRE 1-10



The enthusiasm of youth saw Glen Emmets overpower Lannléire by four clear goals last Saturday night in Cusack Park. Alex Carolan had a debut to remember bagging a hat-trick on his first league start as the Tullyallen men have brought that early season form with them into Division 3A.

Carolan and full forward Kealan O’Neill combined to find the net in the 16th and 20th minutes either side of Dunleer corner man Killian Gregory’s goal. Gregory ploughed a lonely furrow all evening for Lannléire with 1-7 on the night.

At half time, Glen Emmets led 2-5 to 1-6 and Carolan bookended the half with two goals while Cian Talbot found the net in between. Dunleer were outplayed and could only respond with four second half frees.

Kyle van Rijhn however could hold his head up with an excellent performance, but Carolan looks to be a real find for Ray Lambe’s side.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes; Robbie Byrne, Cathal Maguire, Alex Blakeman Fowler; Cian Talbot (1-0), Keith Boylan; Jamie Farnan, James Butler (0-4), Evan English; Alex Carolan (3-3), Kealan O’Neill (1-1), Ronan Grufferty (0-2). Subs: Rhys Fordham, E Delany, D Grimes, C Stafford.

LANN LÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul McGeough, Jason Torris, Thomas Doyle; Caoimhín Maher, Darragh Goodman (0-1), Kyle van Rijhn (0-1); Jack Maguire, Ian Mulroy; Mark Dunne, Colin Murphy, Pierce Hawkins; Killian Gregory (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-6 frees), Bob Murphy, Paul Doyle. Subs Paul Callan (0-1), Aaron McArdle, Alan Murphy.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 5-13 WESTERNS 1-6

Another season and another familiar tale. David Boyle continues to find the back of the net for Na Piarsaigh Blackrock and did so again in their opening day victory over the Westerns in Reaghstown.

Boyle poached home two goals in the one sided affair but credit to Patrick Kerley who found the range with three points from play for the hosts. Mark Larkin and Robbie O’Hanlon both found the net too and cancelled out Justin Cunningham’s major.

Sean Geeney came off the bench for the Rock Road side to finish out the rout as Na Piarsaigh Blackrock look to get out of Division 3A fast with a victory under their new name.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy; Joe Woods, Shane Ruddy, Stephen McGuinness; Fionn Tipping, Ciarán Murphy (0-2), Robbie Murphy; John Garvey, Gerard Smyth; James Mahony, Micheal Begley (0-4, 0-1 free), Mark Larkin (1-3); Tommy Muckian (0-1), David Boyle (2-0), Robbie O’Hanlon (1-3). Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith, Chris Kellett, Sean Geeney (1-0), Vinny Chorley, Gerry Rice.

WESTERNS: Jack McEvoy; Benny Harlin, James Ward, Adam Duffy; Roan Gallagher Colin Martin, James Cahill; Anthony Durnin, Mick Martin; Patrick Kerley (0-3), Peter Shiels (0-2, 0- 1 free), Justin Cunningham (1-0); Sean McGuinness, Dylan Ogle (0-1), Ryan Duffy.

GLYDE RANGERS 1-12 NAOMH MALACHI 1-4

Alan Kirk was once again the difference for Glyde Rangers in their triumph over Naomh Malachi in the league. The left footer’s goal in the first half set up the home side last Friday night.

In a tight opening half, Glyde led 1-2 to 0-3 at half time on the back of the former Ardee St Mary’s man’s strike. Malachi’s were right in the game, but the goal took some momentum out of their sails.

An early goal from Padraig Moley reinvigorated the visitors charge and they found themselves two points down entering last 8 minutes.

Fergus Flynn’s side then powered on and scored the last five points of the game. Fitness, and the clinical Kirk and Trevor O’Brien clipping over four in total helped them record an opening day win.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Padraig Kearney, Conor McCullough, Gerard Bourton; Oisin Kellett, Conor Sheridan, Lee Finnegan; Ciarain Sheridan (0-1),Brian Duffy (0-2); Barry Brennan, Killian Scott (0-1), Dylan Kearney; Alan Kirk (1-2), Trevor O’Brien (0-4), Oisin Lynch (0-2). Subs: Chris Kelly, Dean Smyth, Alan Brennan, Cillian Gallagher.

NAOMH MALACHI: Liam McCann; Aaron Mulholland, Stephen Burns, Conor Begley; Donal Mulholland, David Begley, Emmet Mullen; Paudie McLoughlin (0-1), Kevin McShane; Donal Begley, Jamie Kelly, Brendan McShane; Shane Rogers (0-1), Collie Rooney (0-1), Padraig Moley (1-0). Subs: Mark Meegan, Calum McCoy, Paul Burke.