15 Apr 2022

Louth County Council plan to develop houses at site on Hoey's Lane

Council gives notice of plans for development

Louth County Council plan to develop houses at site on Hoey's Lane

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Louth County Council has announced that it is planning to develop a site at Hoey's Lane that would see two new homes being constructed.

The site is across from Dundalk Institute of Technology, with an address of Derryveigh, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk. In the local authority's Part 8 planning notice, it states that the local authority proposes to demolish a partially derelict dwelling on the site and construct one three-bedroom single-storey dwelling and one four-bedroom single-storey dwelling.

The part 8 notice states that the council also plans to develop a new vehicular entrance to site to provide off street parking and carry out all associated landscaping and ancillary/site development works.

Louth County Council says that "plans and particulars of the proposed development may be inspected or purchased, at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy", between the hours of 9.00am and 5.00pm (Monday to Friday) from Thursday 14th April 2022 until Thursday 12th May 2022 (inclusive) at the following locations:

- at Louth County Council, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Townparks, Dundalk, Co Louth,A91 W20C;
- at Louth County Council, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Saint Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, A91 KFW6; and also at www.louthcoco.ie

For more information on the planned development, see here.

 

